TCM Announces Massive ‘Hollywood Legends’ Film Memorabilia Auction

The auctions will include 1,400 coveted items ranging from Marilyn Monroe to the Marvel era.

Movie memorabilia collectors, take note. Turner Classic Movies has announced a new partnership with Los Angeles auction house Julien’s Auctions to sell some truly iconic movie props and costumes. The partnership will kick off this July with a three-day auction titled “TCM and Julien’s Auctions Present: Hollywood Legends.”

Highlights of the auction include Marilyn Monroe’s dress from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy costume from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” an original Stormtrooper helmet from “Star Wars: A New Hope,” a wallet used by Samuel L. Jackson in “Pulp Fiction,” and a selection of jewelry from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal collection.

There are also plenty of artifacts for moviegoers who prefer contemporary films. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be well represented at the auction, with items including Chris Evans’ shield from Captain America: The First Avenger” and Chris Hemsworth’s hammer from “Thor: The Dark World,” plus a large collection of “Harry Potter” movie memorabilia.

“We are so impressed with Julien’s Auctions and their ability to bring the past to life, making one-of-a-kind items accessible to film lovers everywhere,” said Pola Changnon, general manager of TCM. “Our fans crave a tangible connection to their passion and now they can satisfy that desire with these iconic costumes and unique memorabilia from the movies we air on TCM.”

“Today marks an exciting milestone for Julien’s Auctions as our new collaboration with TCM will bring our world-class collection of important Hollywood artifacts and our premium auctions to new heights and build on our reputation as the leading auction house to the stars,” said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions. “TCM’s esteemed programming, passionate fans and marquee events such as the TCM Film Festival make them the perfect brand to align with.”

“We have always admired Julien’s Auctions and how they promote them, so with the success of our TCM Auctions this is a true dream team of parties coming together,” said Turner Classic Movies adviser Brooks Branch, who founded the partnership with Julien’s Auctions. “I’ve seen so many unique brand extensions in entertainment over the years and am proud to say this is one of the more dynamic ones that is such a natural fit.”

The Hollywood Legends auctions will commence on Friday, July 15. Those interested in bidding, either in person or online, can register here.

