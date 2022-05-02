Sony Triumphs as ‘Uncharted’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rule VOD Charts

The race sometimes doesn't go to the swift, or the streamer. Sony's two recent smashes dominate home VOD months after theater play.

Tom Holland is having quite a moment on the VOD charts right now. “Uncharted” ($19.99) leads at Vudu and iTunes, while the actor’s other blockbuster, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is #1 at Google Play. Sony’s dominance of this week’s PVOD charts, with newly released “Uncharted” and long running “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($5.99) splitting the #1 spots on the three charts we follow, reinforces two narratives.

First, not having an in-house streaming service need not deprive a studio from reaping strong at-home revenues. Second, and critical for theaters as they recover, is that a long window (for both films, more than two months after their theatrical debut) is no hindrance to reaping the benefits of initial high return PVOD prices.

Contrast that with “The Batman” (Warner Bros./$24.99). After two full weeks out on PVOD and on HBO Max (free there for subscribers), along with an HBO cable showing, the biggest 2022 grossing film fell to #3 at Vudu, and #6 at both iTunes and Google Play. That could be seen as a victory for the studio’s streamer, which has reported an uptick in subscribers recently.

It might also be a sign of consumer resistance to the extra premium price for the rental (it costs $29.99 for now to digitally own). Of note — even though the higher cost should aid it on Vudu, which calculates by revenue spent — even there it is behind two films.

Universal

“Ambulance” (Universal/$19.99) takes second spot there. Michael Bay’s underperforming Los Angeles chase film, out as usual from its studio after its third weekend, is the other major new release this week. It is #3 at Google Play, #4 at iTunes.

“Moonfall” (Lionsgate/$5.99, price just reduced), “Jackass Forever” (Paramount/$5.99), and “Sing 2” (Universal/$5.99) complete the list of seven titles to make all three charts. Universal’s smash animated film still ranks as high as #4 (at Google Play), maintaining its top ten position on all still nearly four months after its initial home release.

“Turning Red” (Disney/$19.99), the sole other new release, placed #8 at Vudu. After weeks available on Disney+ (where it has thrived since mid-March), this added access reinforces its minimal theatrical play. It also contrasts with the performance of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Paramount), which in theaters has already reached $170 million in less than a month of exclusive play. Whether Disney was right in holding back the Pixar title for streaming made the most sense.

screenshot/Netflix

There was major turnover at Netflix, still the dominant streamer, this week. Last week’s #1 (“White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Finch) is among the titles already replaced. “365 Days: This Day,” the sequel to their surprise Polish erotic hit, is the top original this week. It is currently at #2 after a few days leading the chart.

Other originals charting are “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” (#6), the South African “The Silverton Siege” (#8), and the Spanish comedy “Honeymoon With Mother” (#9).

All these fall behind four newly added theatrical releases including two “Rambo” sequels. The 2019 “Last Blood” entry is #1, while the 2008 reboot is #5. Meantime, Steven Spielberg’s “War of the Worlds” with Tom Cruise is #3, while Guy Richie’s 2020 “The Gentlemen” is #4.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for May 1. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Uncharted (Sony) – $19.99

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

3. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

4. Ambulance (Universal) – $19.99

5. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

6. The Batman (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

7. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

8. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $5.99

9. Infinite (Paramount) – $2.99

10. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

2. Uncharted (Sony) – $19.99

3. Ambulance (Universal) – $19.99

4. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

5. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6. The Batman (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

7. Infinite (Paramount) – $2.99

8. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $4.99

9. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

10. Drive Angry () – $0.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers April 24-30

1. Uncharted (Sony) – $19.99

2. Ambulance (Universal) – $19.99

3. The Batman (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

4. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

5. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

7. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

8. Turning Red (Disney) – $19.99

9. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $19.99

10. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, May 2; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Rambo: Last Blood (2019 theatrical release)

2. 365 Days: This Day (2022 Polish Netflix original)

3. War of the Worlds (2005 theatrical release)

4. The Gentlemen (2020 theatrical release)

5. Rambo (2008 theatrical release)

6. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2002 Netflix original documentary)

7. Kung Fu Panda 3 (2018 theatrical release)

8. Silverton Siege (2022 Netflix South African original)

9. Honeymoon With Mother (2022 Spanish original)

10. How It Ends (2018 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.