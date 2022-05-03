‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Set for Production This Summer, Focus on Deadly Cannibal Winter

Production will start this summer, with the season titled "The Winter of Their Discontent."

Come hither all cannibals, ritual sacrificers, and Antler Queens alike: “Yellowjackets” just gave a Season 2 update.

The viral hit Showtime series that follows a group of high school soccer champions after a 1996 plane crash through their present lives is eying a “late summer” production start date. Quite possibly the most disturbing show of last year, “Yellowjackets” stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress as the grown-ups still grieving (and hiding from) their past, when they were stranded in the wilderness and left to desperately try to survive.

Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson told Variety that Season 2 will “definitely [be] revisiting the winter storyline” only seen in flashforwards, within flashbacks…stay with us, during Season 1.

“We’ve been calling Season 2, ‘The Winter of Their Discontent,’” Lyle said, citing John Steinbeck’s book of the same name and the line from William Shakespeare’s “Richard III” that the title is based on.

Season 2 ended with a harrowing moment for our survivors in the winter, one that left one of them out in the cold and with rippling consequences for all.

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco currently “are in the writing process” with their staff and are “just getting started on the actual scripts” for Season 2, as Variety reported.

“We’ve been in the writers’ room for several months now, and we’re circling a late summer production start,” Lyle added.

She continued that production will “have to get very creative” to turn a summer production into an icy winter season.

“But we’re starting those production conversations, and we have some really amazing and creative people on our team,” Lyle explained. “So this will be movie magic at play.”

While lead Lynskey broke down the examination of PTSD in “Yellowjackets,” plus how one properly carves up a corpse, in an interview with IndieWire, co-star Ricci recently spoke out about the “fascinating” fan theories surrounding Ella Purnell‘s character Jackie really being killed off. Last we saw of the “Army of the Dead” alum, she was frozen solid…and seemingly ready to be eaten for dinner, with her flesh already freeze-dried and all.

“I don’t see how that one is possible, to tell you the truth,” Ricci said during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 29. “She froze to death. We saw it.”

But did we?

