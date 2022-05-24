Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Slink in Diamonds and Jewels in Paolo Sorrentino’s Bulgari Ad — Watch

The two stars drip in diamonds, jewels, and sexual tension in the Bulgari Roma commercial.

Gem-clad Anne Hathaway and Zendaya wistfully dancing together? Sounds like the definition of “Euphoria.”

Oscar-winner Hathaway stars opposite Zendaya in a Bulgari jewelry ad directed by Paolo Sorrentino (“The Great Beauty”). Titled “Unexpected Wonders,” the two-and-a-half-minute short film is set in Rome and inherently calls back to Hathaway’s diamond-heavy roles in “Ocean’s 8” and “The Hustle,” with a dash of a sensual love affair.

“Accept Rome’s heartwarming invitation and search for joy and wonder in every moment, gleaming beauty in the most surprising places — knowing that staying curious opens us up to an infinity of blissful opportunities,” Bulgari captioned the video release. “Discover #UnexpectedWonders, #Bulgari’s new Brand movie. #Rome.”

Hathaway purrs in the film, “In the search for wonder…,” while Zendaya adds, “…there are no endings.” Elegant jewels are strewn about an estate as Hathaway gazes lustfully at rare gemstones and Zendaya herself. The two actresses seem to share winks at each other throughout the short film, which has enough loaded glances to power an entire feature of its own.

Suddenly, jewels fall like petals from the ceiling, as nature is contained in the pristine honeymoon of their own making. Butterflies float by Hathaway’s face before she breaks into a slow-moving dance, almost like a more sensual spin on Uma Thurman’s charged “Pulp Fiction” routine. Zendaya rolls into frame, falling beside Hathaway. The duo also share a bed, and the film ends with Hathaway’s arms wrapped around Zendaya, their heads touching.

“To discover unexpected wonders,” Zendaya whispers.

Italian filmmaker Sorrentino most recently wrote and directed “The Hand of God,” which was Oscar-nominated in 2022 for Best International Feature Film. Sorrentino is currently in production on the adaptation of the true story “Mob Girl” about a mother living in New York’s Lower East Side who becomes a mafia informant for the FBI.

Hathaway, meanwhile, has been making the rounds at Cannes for the premiere of James Gray’s autobiographical feature “Armageddon Time.”

Zendaya is in pre-production on “Dune: Part Two” with Denis Villeneuve, and also is marking her first collaboration with “Call Me By Your Name” Oscar winner Luca Guadagnino for tennis drama “Challengers.” The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star additionally teamed up with Edgar Wright for a seashell-themed Super Bowl LVI ad earlier this year for Squarespace.

