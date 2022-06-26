Austin Butler Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio’s Baz Luhrmann Advice, Says Director Pushed Him ‘to the Edge’

When Austin Butler landed the lead role in “Elvis,” he knew he was officially entering the Hollywood stratosphere. Not only had he beaten out the likes of Harry Styles and Miles Teller for the coveted part, but he would also be working with the famously extravagant Baz Luhrmann for his first lead role. To prepare for the career-altering event, he reached out to Leonardo DiCaprio, who saw his career explode after starring in Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” and later collaborated with him on “The Great Gatsby.”

In an interview with EW, Butler revealed the advice that DiCaprio gave him about working with the Australian director.

“Leo told me, ‘Baz is going to constantly keep you off balance, and it’s going to pull things out of you [that] you never knew you had inside you,'” Butler said. “That’s exactly the experience that I had.”

Luhrmann’s tendency to frequently change scenes at the last minute on set was a source of frustration for Butler, but the actor believes those open-minded tendencies led to some of the best moments of the film.