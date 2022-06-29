Eva Mendes Begged Ryan Gosling to Give Her His ‘Barbie’ Underwear After Viral Ken First Look

"I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, 'Ahhh.'"

Ryan Gosling fans on Twitter weren’t the only ones sent swooning over his first look as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie.”

Eva Mendes, who shares two daughters with the star, said that even she couldn’t contain her excitement at seeing Gosling transform into Ken.

“I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,'” Mendes said on The Talk. “It’s a funny photo, and he’s trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels.”

Gosling debuted his beach-blonde hairstyle and tanned abs in an acid-washed denim “suit” showing off his custom Ken underwear in lieu of Calvin Klein. The perfectly early 2000s look effectively broke the internet, with glimpses of co-star and executive producer Margot Robbie rocking hot pink pantsuits as the titular Barbie. Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran is behind the “Barbie” looks, right down to Ken’s tighty whities.

“When I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I was like, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything,'” Mendes joked about wanting to get her hands on Gosling’s white boxer briefs.

“So anyway, I do have it” she added. “I’m wearing it right now.”

And Mendes has one reminder for all the “Barbie” stans already: “People do know he’s not playing a real person, right? He’s playing a fake person.”

Um yes, he’s playing a doll: one fans would like to dress up and down in more shades of underwear and watch go rollerblading in neon get-ups. (Google it.) But the world has to wait another year for “Barbie,” in theaters July 21, 2023.

Greta Gerwig writes and directs the film based on the Mattel toy franchise. The plot of “Barbie” has been mostly kept under wraps, but actor Simu Liu let it slip that there is at least one song and dance number and the movie is definitely a comedy. Oh, and Liu had to wax for the role of playing a (rumored) other Ken doll.

“Honestly, the discourse online is giving me life,” Liu teased. “With every casting announcement or bit of news, they’re like: ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect – the less you know about it the better.”

For everything we do know about “Barbie,” click here.

