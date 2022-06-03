‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ Trailer: Mike Judge’s Beloved Slackers Return in Paramount+ Movie

The MTV cartoon characters head to outer space in the new film, which hits Paramount+ on June 23.

It has been 26 years since “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” hit theaters, and 11 have gone by since the eighth season of “Beavis and Butt-Head” aired on MTV. But nothing is ever truly dead in the age of streaming, and Mike Judge’s slacker cartoon characters are about to come back in a big way.

In addition to the planned revival of the television series, which has already been given a two-season order, Paramount+ is gearing up to release a second movie, “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” The film was written, directed, and produced by Judge, who also voices the eponymous characters. While the initial film was a road trip comedy that spanned the United States of America, Judge’s sequel has even bigger aims, taking the characters to outer space and beyond.

The film claims to be “the dumbest science fiction movie ever made,” and the trailer does its best to live up to that moniker. Fans of the original series should find plenty to love, as Beavis and Butt-Head prove that traveling through time and space has not dulled their uncanny ability to find dirty puns in any situation.

The official synopsis from Paramount+ reads: “The saga begins when Beavis and Butt-Head wind up at space camp through “creative sentencing” from a juvenile court judge in 1998. Mistaking a docking simulator for something else (huh huh), Beavis and Butt-Head excel at it and are asked to join the space shuttle mission in a PR move. After ruining the mission, they are left for dead in space and end up going through a black hole and reemerging back on Earth in 2022, only to discover a very different world — and find themselves considered Buttholes of Interest by the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe. Also, they almost lose their virginity, but don’t.”

In addition to Judge, the film’s cast includes Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang.

“Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” begins streaming on Paramount+ on June 23. Watch the trailer below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.