Billy Eichner Disses Dave Chappelle in Netflix Special: ‘I Don’t Have Jamie Foxx to Defend Me’

Billy Eichner doesn’t count Dave Chappelle as one of his “Bros.”

The “Billy on the Street” star criticized Chappelle’s jokes about queer and trans people during the Netflix comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration,” released June 9 after being recorded during Netflix Is a Joke Fest last month. Eichner hosted the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in one stand-up special, as Netflix described, but the “Bros” screenwriter and star took aim at the streamer at itself during his set.

“We all know how backwards and dangerous the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws are,” Eichner says. “Queer people, and especially trans people, are under legislative attack in this country. Trans people are being demeaned. They’re trying to dehumanize trans people. They’re trying to erase trans people. And I’m not even talking about Florida. I’m talking about Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special!”

Chappelle’s “The Closer” special sparked controversy and Netflix employee walkouts after the stand-up comedian made transphobic remarks. The “Chappelle Show” star also headlined the 2022 Netflix Is a Joke festival.

“Oh, come at me!” Eichner continued, citing Chappelle’s attack by an audience member. “I don’t have Jamie Foxx to defend me, but I have Rosie O’Donnell and the entire Gay Men’s Chorus!”

Mae Martin similarly spoke out on the recent slew of Netflix specials with trans- and homophobic jokes, including Ricky Gervais’ “SuperNature.”

“I have this fantasy that Chappelle and Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais — any kind of multimillionaire who uses their massive platform to punch down — they’re eating a hog roast. They’re ripping off the meat. They’re drinking goblets of that medieval drink, mead,” Martin said. “They turn on the TV, and they see me doing my little ‘Beauty and the Beast’ joke, and suddenly they’re like, ‘Oh my god. We’re wrong.’ And they gently cradle each other. They kiss each other.”

Louis C.K. has won a Grammy and announced a new feature film since being accused of sexual harassment. C.K.’s upcoming project “Fourth of July,” which he wrote, directed, and stars in, premieres in theaters July 1. The cast includes Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh, Robert Kelly, and Joe List, who also co-wrote the feature.

