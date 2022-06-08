‘Black Bird’ Trailer: Ray Liotta’s Final TV Role Brings Dennis Lehane Mystery to Apple

Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser also star in the noir writer's Apple TV+ limited series premiering July 8.

The late, wonderful Ray Liotta died last month at the age of 67, but he still has a number of projects coming out posthumously.

That includes the limited drama series “Black Bird,” a true-crime psychological thriller developed and executive-produced by “Gone Baby Gone,” “Mystic River,” and “Shutter Island” author Dennis Lehane. Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes on Friday, July 8, with one following each week through August 5. Watch the official trailer below.

The series is adapted from the memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin. Ray Liotta is one of an ensemble that includes Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, a local high school football star and decorated policeman’s son who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison. But he’s given a choice: enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.

Per Apple’s synopsis, Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Liotta stars as Keene’s father, Big Jim Keene. The cast of the series, which is inspired by actual events, also includes Greg Kinnear, and Sepideh Moafi.

“Black Bird” is developed, written and executive produced by Lehane. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam (“Bullhead” and “The Drop”), who also serves as executive producer.

Dennis Lehane most recently served as an executive producer on television for HBO’s 2020 Stephen King adaptation “The Outsider.” He also wrote the script for Roskam’s “The Drop,” along with writing a number of crime pageturners, such as “Live by Night,” that have become movies and series.

