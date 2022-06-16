‘Blonde’ Teaser: Watch Ana de Armas Become Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Shocking NC-17 Portrait

Andrew Dominik writes and directs the NC-17 adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' novel based on the late Monroe's life.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but who can Marilyn Monroe turn to?

The haunting teaser trailer for Andrew Dominik’s highly-anticipated “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as an anguished Monroe, announced a September 23 release date on Netflix. Watch it below.

The NC-17 rated film is a fictionalized portrait of Monroe as adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name. Per an official logline, “Blonde” paints a fictional portrait of the life of the famed model, actress, and singer, chronicling her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, abused daughter of a single mother, to the most sought-after celebrity in the world.

“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” visionary Dominik writes and directs the film featuring an unrecognizable de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, and Evan Williams. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson all serve as producers.

Dominik promised that “Blonde” will most likely “offend” everyone, while making cinematic history along the lines of “Citizen Kane” and “Raging Bull” with a #MeToo twist.

In the teaser, De Armas as Monroe is seen being overwhelmed by paparazzi and shriveling in tears before going onstage. That is, until she bursts into maniacal laughter as though flipping a switch.

“The whole idea of ‘Blonde’ was to detail a childhood drama and then show the way in which that drama splits the adults into a public and private self,” writer-director Dominik previously told Collider. “And how the adult sees the world through the lens of that childhood drama, and it’s sort of a story of a person whose rational picture of the world as being overwhelmed by her unconscious, and it uses the iconography of Marilyn Monroe.”

Dominik added, “It’s a tragedy. It’s sort of like an unwanted child who becomes the most wanted woman in the world and has to deal with all of the desire that is directed at her, and how confusing that is. It’s kind of a nightmare. It’s about being in a car with no brakes. It’s just going faster and faster and faster.”

For all the details on “Blonde,” click here. Check out the teaser below.

“Blonde” premieres September 23 on Netflix.

