Bowen Yang Says Faye Dunaway Is Ready to ‘Confront’ Him on ‘SNL’ Over Instagram Handle

Yang wants the Oscar winner to be on "Weekend Update" to discuss "her social media handle being co-opted by this random Asian guy."

Bowen Yang is ready to bow to Faye Dunaway on the “Saturday Night Live” stage.

The Emmy-nominated “SNL” breakout star joked during “Live With Kelly and Ryan” (via EW) that he’s waiting for the Oscar winner to call him out for using her name as his Instagram handle, @fayedunaway.

“There’s a new development in this,” Yang said. “As of, like, two weeks ago, I’ve gotten word that she knows about me having the handle and she does actually want to come on ‘SNL’ and confront me on live television.”

Yang continued, “She wants it to be, like, maybe on [Weekend] Update. She gets brought out to talk about her social media handle being co-opted by this random Asian guy.”

The “Fire Island” star joked that he “did not want this because I was like, truly, just some plebeian in Brooklyn” when registering his Instagram handle years ago. “[I thought], best-case scenario, her people reach out to me and give me like $20 and I give it to her. But, now… there’s a blue check next to my name. People might think that I’m the real Faye Dunaway!”

And after the “SNL” exodus of cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, Season 48 just might need to bring out Dunaway as a heavy hitter.

But Yang is ready to see Dunaway either at Studio 8H or in the courtroom, whichever the “Bonnie and Clyde” icon prefers.

“It’s interesting, but all I want is for Faye Dunaway — the real, Oscar-winning actress — to, like, sue me or something,” Yang previously joked during “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” about the social media mixup. “I would go to court. I would get locked into the longest battle with her. All I want is just a cease-and-desist. Faye Dunaway, legendary actress Faye Dunaway, all I want is for you to reach out to me and call me ‘that sniveling homosexual.'”

To note, Yang is referencing the famous 2019 allegation against Dunaway that she called her former assistant a “little homosexual boy,” as revealed during a lawsuit claiming Dunaway led an abusive work environment. The suit led to Dunaway’s West End debut as Katharine Hepburn getting squashed before the opening of one-woman play “Tea at Five.”

IndieWire recently spoke to Bowen Yang about his Hulu rom-com “Fire Island,” directed by Andrew Ahn and co-starring writer Joel Kim Booster.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.