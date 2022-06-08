Brian Cox Is Officially Over Being Asked to Tell ‘Succession’ Fans to ‘F*ck Off’

Cox said his "worst" fan moment was being solicited for a Logan Roy putdown by women attending a #MeToo book launch.

Brian Cox’s “Succession” catchphrase just might get the actor “canceled,” he fears.

During The Hollywood Reporter Drama Actor Emmy Roundtable alongside Oscar Isaac, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, and Quincy Isaiah, Cox revealed his “worst” fan encounter to date: at a Ronan Farrow book launch event.

“My thing [since ‘Succession’ began] is people ask me to tell them to fuck off all the time,” Cox said, referencing his Emmy-nominated turn as media mogul patriarch Logan Roy. “Well, it’s not the easiest thing to say to people. I mean, it started when I was playing L.B.J. in one of those theaters in New York. I came out one night and there was this young couple, very sweet, about 17, and they had a video and they said, ‘Could you tell us to fuck off, please?’ I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

Cox continued, “But the worst was here in L.A. when I went to a meeting for Ronan Farrow, a #MeToo thing. He was launching the book and all these Hollywood women were there and it was very intense. And I was standing at the back and then [the women] all turned around and saw me and they [pointed a] camera and said, ‘Can you tell us to fuck off?’ I was like, ‘This is a #MeToo meeting, is this really proper to be asking me to tell you to fuck off? And does that mean that I get canceled?'”

Cox, however, hasn’t shied away from controversy in the (recent) past. His memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” launched in January 2022 and was chock full of revelations ranging from Cox criticizing Johnny Depp’s acting abilities to dishing on why he turned down “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Game of Thrones.” (Cox later apologized, “sort of,” for calling Depp “overrated.”)

Cox also didn’t hesitate to slam Russian president Vladimir Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine while defending Russian artists during his 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards speech.

“The thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics. They are told, under pain of high treason, that they cannot say a word about Ukraine. And I think that is pretty awful,” Cox said while accepting the SAG Award for Ensemble in a Drama Series. “And I think we should all stand together. And also for those people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on, particularly the artists, I think we should really join in celebrating them and hoping they can actually make a shift, as I believe they can.”

