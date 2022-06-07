‘Bullet Train’ Trailer: Brad Pitt Is Bloodied, Bruised, and Totally Bad Luck in David Leitch’s Action Comedy

Sandra Bullock names Pitt "Ladybug" to thwart his "biblical" bad luck...but the train is already off the tracks.

“Bullet Train” is going full steam ahead, and Brad Pitt is having a hard time conducting his supposedly simple mission aboard.

The new trailer for David Leitch’s “Bullet Train,” in theaters August 5, reveals the boss/employee relationship between Pitt’s assassin character and Sandra Bullock’s unnamed handler, who assigns Pitt a “simple first job back” after giving Pitt a new codename: Ladybug.

It’s all an attempt to turn Ladybug’s “biblical” bad luck around after a series of mishaps on the job, including a suicidal bellboy and a bad run-in with a fellow hitman, played by Benito A Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny.

“Even when I’m not even trying to kill people, people die,” Ladybug (Pitt) says in the trailer.

Bullock dispatches Ladybug on a new seemingly easy mission to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. However, that train seems to be stockpiled with deadly trained killers, played by Michael Shannon, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Bad Bunny. And Ladybug doesn’t stand a chance, it seems.

“You look like every white homeless man I’ve ever seen,” Henry quips as Pitt’s Ladybug asks if he recognizes him.

The official Sony synopsis reads: “An original movie event, ‘Bullet Train’ is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of ‘Deadpool 2,’ David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins — all with connected yet conflicting objectives — set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.”

“John Wick” director and former stuntman Leitch helms the action-comedy based on graphic novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka. It was previously revealed that longtime collaborator Pitt, whom Leitch previously acted as his stuntman for, performed “95 percent” of his own stunts for “Bullet Train.”

“We were fortunate to be shooting in LA during a time when artists were ready to get back to work and having Brad on the project — hot off an Oscar win and having a great script by Zak Olkewicz — really did attract the best people,” Leitch told Vulture. “We were able to get people back to work safely during a pandemic, which is pretty amazing.”

Check out the latest trailer for “Bullet Train” below.

