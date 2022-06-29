Cameron Diaz ‘Un-Retires’ for Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx, Her First Film Since 2014

Diaz's first role since 2014 will be co-written and directed by Seth Gordon of "Horrible Bosses" fame.

Beloved film star Cameron Diaz is officially returning to the big screen!

Since announcing her retirement in 2018 and not appearing onscreen since 2014, Diaz is set to co-star with Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix film aptly titled “Back in Action.”

Diaz’s fellow “Annie” alum Foxx tweeted, “Cameron, I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT,” while sharing the audio of a three-way call between Diaz, himself, and quarterback Tom Brady, who is also entering Hollywood post-retirement.

“@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm,” Foxx added. “Production starting later this year!!”

The audio snippet reveals Diaz telling Fox she is “so anxious” about coming back to acting. “I’m like pacing the room,” Diaz says. “I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, you know?”

Foxx responds, “I understand. Listen, I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this.”

Enter: Tom Brady.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire,” the star of the upcoming “Eighty for Brady” said. “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

Netflix retweeted Foxx’s post, captioning, “Cameron Diaz is officially un-retiring!! She will star with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie — and we have an unexpected person to thank for getting her back in action…”

Foxx and Diaz previously collaborated on “Any Given Sunday” and 2014’s “Annie,” which marked Diaz’s last role before announcing her retirement.

“Back in Action” will be directed by Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”). Foxx is executive producing the film with Datari Turner, O’Brien, and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman (“Central Intelligence”) for Good One Productions and Gordon via Exhibit A, as Variety reported.

Diaz spoke out about her career in Hollywood earlier this year, telling “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage on podcast “Rule Breakers” that she had to reflect on the “trap of it all.”

“I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times,” Diaz said. “Fame is very infantilizing. It’s very much about keeping somebody coddled in a state of like, we see a little child and think, ‘It’s so cute, I want it to always be cute, and if I keep it cute by always treating it cute, maybe it’ll stay cute forever.’ And that’s how people treat you.”

The “Charlie’s Angels” icon previously told Kevin Hart on his Peacock talk show “Hart to Heart” that stepping away from being a “machine” in Hollywood was for the sake of her “personal, spiritual self.”

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, when you’re the person that’s sort of delivering on this one thing, everything around, all parts of you that isn’t that, has to sort of be handed off to other people,” Diaz said, via NME. “It’s fun to do, I love it, I love acting, I could go forever, I sometimes feel like I have unlimited energy and inertia. I just looked around and there were so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing, and I couldn’t really manage, because everything was so massive.”

