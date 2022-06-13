Charlize Theron Reveals How Cameos in ‘The Boys’ and ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Came to Be

Theron credited her love for Seth Rogen as the real reason she signed on for that scene-stealing "The Boys" Season 3 appearance.

Charlize Theron is a nonstop action star.

The Oscar winner detailed how “The Boys” cameo came to be, with her satirical turn as a superhero predating another cameo — her MCU debut as wizard Clea in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“Seth [Rogen, ‘The Boys’ executive producer] asked me a while back, and I will lay my body over broken glass for that guy and all of his partners at Point Gray, I absolutely love them, and we look after each other,” Theron said of former “Long Shot” co-star Rogen to Variety. “I love the show. I think it’s really smart.”

It was only after filming the “Boys” Season 3 Prime Video cameo as a replacement for Stormfront that Kevin Feige called her to participate in “Doctor Strange 2.”

“I was very transparent, and they were just like, ‘This is great,'” Theron said of sharing her “Boys” role. “I mean, [‘The Boys’ is] a satire. I think there’s room for everything, and it doesn’t mean anything other than people are interested in these kind of worlds right now.”

Theron’s Clea was teased in the post-credits scene for “Doctor Strange 2.” In the comics, Clea eventually marries Doctor Strange and later becomes Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme.

Aside from donning capes for comic book adaptations, Theron reprises her villainous role of Cipher in the “Fast and Furious” franchise with the upcoming installment “Fast X.” The plot for the 10th film has been mostly kept under wraps as longtime “Fast and Furious” director Justin Lin parted ways with the franchise mid-production. “Lupin” director Louis Leterrier now helms the film.

Theron has already shared a behind-the-scenes first look opposite franchise newcomer and fellow superhero star Jason Momoa, while mainstays Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel all return for “Fast X.”

Diesel has previously hinted at a possible Cipher spinoff for Charlize Theron.

Theron joked, “Listen, the man has pulled off this incredible franchise, so I wouldn’t put on anything past him. But he’s gotta hurry up because I need a hip replacement.”

Theron is also leading “The Old Guard 2,” opposite Henry Golding Jr. and Uma Thurman; Theron produces the film.

