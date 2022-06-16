Chris Evans Slams ‘Idiots’ Who Oppose ‘Lightyear’ Same-Sex Kiss: They Will ‘Die Off Like Dinosaurs’

Evans criticized homophobic reactions to the "Toy Story" prequel after multiple Middle Eastern nations banned the film.

Chris Evans knows homophobia will disappear as mankind moves through infinity and beyond.

The “Lightyear” actor addressed the ban of the film due to a same-sex kiss, with the “Toy Story” prequel barred from premiering in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. The queer love story features scientist Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife. A kiss between the two characters was cut from the film and later reinstated amid criticism against Disney for initially giving political donations to the backer of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

While “Lightyear” opens June 17, select Middle Eastern nations have opposed its release, as being homosexual is illegal in those countries and the film has drawn criticism for portraying a same-sex relationship onscreen.

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” lead star Evans told Reuters. “Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.”

Evans continued, “There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

The “Gray Man” star previously explained to Variety that it was “great” Pixar stood by the queer kiss. However, Evans added that LGBTQ+ representation shouldn’t have to be debated at all.

“As great as it is — and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times — it’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of ‘news,'” Evans said. “The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is.”

He clarified, “That representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.”

