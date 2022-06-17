Chris Evans Has ‘Shed Like 15 Pounds’ Since Leaving the MCU: People Ask, ‘Are You OK?’

Evans hasn't hit the gym as hard since hanging up his Captain America shield.

Chris Evans is really starting to let himself go since venturing into voice acting.

Um, we’re kidding. Obviously. The former “Avengers” star shared on the red carpet for Disney/Pixar’s “Lightyear” that he has “shed like 15 pounds” since stepping away from the Captain America role with 2019’s “Avengers.”

“Every time people see me they’re like, ‘Are you OK? You lost a little bit of weight,'” Evans told Yahoo. “I haven’t had to hit the gym as hard.”

And adjusting to life post-Marvel has been a whole other feat. “You know, it’s different,” Evans explained. “For 10 years, you always have a movie around the corner. For 10 years, you finish one, your life is scheduled by, ‘OK, in six months we have press, six more months we start the next movie.'”

The MCU alum continued, “To kind of have open waters…there are parts of it that are nice, and there are parts of it that I really, really miss because it was a role that meant a lot to me. And I love those people. And it’ll be the best 10 years of my professional life without any question, forever.”

Evans also shut down rumors that he would be returning to the MCU, previously teasing that the role would “have to be perfect” for him to come back.

“That seems to be something people would like to see,” Evans said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to…It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

In the meantime, Evans is staying in fighting shape as a rogue assassin in the Netflix action thriller “The Gray Man,” helmed by Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo.

With rumblings of a franchise based on Gosling and Evans “electric chemistry” (like they’d have any other kind…), “The Gray Man” already broke records as the most expensive Netflix original film. The spy thriller pits Evans against Ryan Gosling in an international game of cat and mouse. Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page co-star as CIA operatives, along with “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” breakout Julia Butters and Billy Bob Thornton.

