Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Nude Scene Was ’11 Years in the Making’

The Marvel star teased that his character has removed another item of clothing with each film, until there was nothing left to take off.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is one of this summer’s most anticipated blockbusters, and for good reason. It’s the first Marvel movie led by one of the original “Avengers” members since “Avengers: Endgame” wrapped up the majority of their stories. It also marks Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU, Christian Bale’s introduction to it (whether he knows it or not), and Taika Waititi’s second time directing a Marvel movie after the critically acclaimed “Thor: Ragnarok.” It’s a massive pop culture event for superhero fans.

But naturally, everyone is talking about a certain nude scene.

In a moment that is teased in the film’s trailer, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has all of his clothing blown off and is left standing naked. Taika Waititi talked the scene up on a recent appearance on “The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert,” revealing that Hemsworth shows his rear end and promising fans that they “get the full Hems’ Worth.”

Speaking to press at the film’s premiere this week, Chris Hemsworth said that his decision to bare just about everything was a long time coming.

“But, I mean, it was kind of 10, 11 years in the making, that shot,” Hemsworth said (via ET). “In each film we’ve taken off another item of clothing, and now we just kind of took it all off.” Hemsworth then made sure to credit Waititi with the idea, adding that “it was all his doing.”

It makes sense that Waititi took the opportunity to add a long-gestating gag to the superhero sequel, considering that he recently called the superhero sequel “the craziest thing I’ve ever done.”

“I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film,” Waititi said. “I couldn’t be happier with it.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” was directed by Taika Waititi, who previously directed “Thor: Ragnarok.” He co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. In addition to Hemsworth, the film stars Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, and Matt Damon.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is set to be released in theaters everywhere on Friday, July 8.

