Christian Bale’s Kids Convinced Him to Join ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Despite Scheduling Conflicts

"I said to my family, 'I don't think it's going to work out,' and they went, 'No, you make it work out. You're doing this, Dad.'"

Christian Bale may not have known he was entering the MCU with “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but the Oscar winner was determined to work with Taika Waititi after watching “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit.” And even Bale’s kids gave him “marching orders” to work with Waititi.

When asked why he signed on to “Love and Thunder,” in theaters July 8, Bale told Screen Rant that he “loved the script” and was immediately drawn to Waititi.

“For me, it was Taika. I loved ‘Thor” Ragnarok,’ as did my family. We also all loved ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ and then I had worked with Natalie [Portman] and wanted to work with Tessa [Thompson] and with Chris [Hemsworth],” Bale said. “It comes down to that, really. I just went, ‘Great!’ Loved the script, loved Taika’s description of the villain. ‘Let’s go do this.'”

He added, “There were some potential scheduling conflicts. I said to my family, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work out,’ and they went, ‘No, you make it work out. You’re doing this, Dad.’ They gave me my marching orders, and I dutifully obeyed.”

Bale has two children, Emmeline Bale, 17, and Joseph Bale, 7, with wife Sibi Blažić.

“We always sit down and make choices together, but this is one that I thought couldn’t happen,” Bale shared with Entertainment Tonight. “They corrected me on that and they said, ‘No, dad, you’re making this one.” And I said I might and they said, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ So I said OK.”

Bale, who previously portrayed superhero Batman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, marks his first time as a super-villain in a Marvel movie. Bale told Total Film that he did “absolutely not” hesitate to take on another comic book adaptation with “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“That didn’t even enter into my head at all,” Bale said. “I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!‘ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Bale added that he “did make the mistake of Googling” villain Gorr the God Butcher prior to production.

“[In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that,” Bale said. “But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen — he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

