‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!’ Trailer: Netflix Unravels Controversial Conspiracy Theory 50 Years Later

Infamous mystery man D.B. Cooper is at the center of a new Netflix documentary about the enduring legacy behind his 1971 headline-grabbing supposed disappearance.

“D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” debuts on the streamer July 13. The official logline reads: “In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.”

Cooper demanded $200,000 and four parachutes after hijacking a flight out of Portland, OR, in the middle of the night. He then jumped out of the aircraft and was never seen (or caught) again. Cooper has become a sort of folklore anti-hero, with commentators musing on his “badass” persona that made him “kind of a god.”

Dubbed an “anti-hero individualist thinker,” Cooper has been at the center of numerous conspiracy theories, with the FBI saying that now “citizen sleuths” may have cracked what really happened to Cooper. The FBI case was officially closed in 2016.

“This case forces you to question your own sanity,” one narrator says. Another added, “I know who he is in my heart.”

Cooper has been in the spotlight for decades, with HBO Max most recently releasing documentary “The Mystery of D.B. Cooper” in 2020, directed by John Dower. Cooper was also at the heart of a “Mad Men” fan theory that Don Draper (Jon Hamm) was in fact Cooper, helped no less from him being an ad exec from the fictional Sterling Cooper firm in 1960s New York. And, “Where Are You?!” premieres only five days before the 15th anniversary of the Emmy-winning AMC drama “Mad Men” (its first episode aired July 19, 2007).

The Netflix doc comes on the heels of viral “Tinder Swindler” and “Bad Vegan” on the streamer. “White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” additionally created waves by revisiting the racial bias and #MeToo abuse behind the beloved 2000s brand. Also, “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” also debuted in April 2022, just a few months ahead of Marilyn Monroe fictionalized portrait “Blonde” landing on the streamer September 23 with Ana de Armas playing the “Some Like It Hot” icon.

Now, 1970s icon D.B. Cooper gets the Netflix treatment, too. Check out the teaser below.

“D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” premieres Wednesday, July 13 on Netflix.

