David Lynch Remembers Julee Cruise: ‘Twin Peaks’ Singer Was a ‘Great Human Being’

David Lynch paid tribute to late musical collaborator Julee Cruise, the singer behind the “Twin Peaks” theme “Falling,” who died this week at the age of 65.

“I just found out that the great Julee Cruise passed away. Very sad news,” Lynch said in a video posted on his David Lynch Theater YouTube page. “So might be a good time to appreciate all the good music she made, and remember her as being a great musician, great singer, and a great human being. Julee Cruise.”

Cruise died on June 10 after battling systemic lupus. Her husband Edward Grinnan confirmed Cruise’s death. “She left this realm on her own terms,” he penned on Facebook. “No regrets. She is at peace. I played her [B-52’s song] ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.”

Cruise famously sang “Falling,” which was used as the theme song to Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” The song featured orchestration by Angelo Badalamenti and lyrics by Lynch, with the director using the instrumental version for the TV series.

“Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan also took to Twitter to share a tribute to late Cruise. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Julee Cruise today. Her angelic voice transported us all to another dimension,” MacLachlan wrote. “Now, she’s floating among the angels. Sending love to her family, friends, and fans today.”

Cruise also appeared in the original “Twin Peaks” as a singer at local pub The Roadhouse; she reprised the turn in the 2017 Showtime revival “Twin Peaks: The Return.” Cruise additionally appeared in the prequel film “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.” Throughout her career, she released four albums as a soloist.

However, her collaborations with Lynch were not limited to “Twin Peaks.” She sang “Mysteries of Love,” which was used in Lynch’s 1986 film “Blue Velvet.” In 1990, Cruise appeared alongside Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern as a character named “The Dreamself of the Heartbroken Woman” in Lynch’s theater production, “Industrial Symphony No 1.”

Cruise likened Lynch to family, saying (via The Guardian), “It’s like I’m his little sister: you don’t like your older brother telling you what to do. David’s foppish. He can have these tantrums sometimes. And have you ever seen his temper? Anybody can look funny when they get mad. But I love him.”

Yet Cruise criticized “Twin Peaks: The Return” in 2017, calling the sequence where she sings “The World Spins” a “slap in the face” with how it was edited. Her Facebook thread additionally elaborated on how she was screaming her “face off” watching the season while it was airing.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Julee Cruise today. Her angelic voice transported us all to another dimension. Now, she's floating among the angels. Sending love to her family, friends, and fans today. pic.twitter.com/95RCWVizMA — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) June 10, 2022

