‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Sequel, Say Disney Has Been ‘Very Supportive’ of R-Rated Humor

“Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool,” they said of the upcoming sequel's tone.

Marvel lovers have been itching to see Ryan Reynolds suit up as Deadpool again, with many hardcore fans predicting that the hero would show up in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” But when that didn’t happen, fans turned their focus back to “Deadpool 3.” Little is currently known about the Shawn Levy-directed sequel, which has been announced but currently has no release date. When asked about it recently, all Reynolds would say is that the film is “coming along.”

But in a new interview with Den of Geek, “Deadpool 3” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that progress is being made on the threequel, and the duo expressed their excitement about incorporating the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing,” Reese said. “You know, it’s never a marriage we necessarily saw coming — Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we’re absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we’re trying to.”

When Disney acquired Fox, many fans were excited to see the studio’s Marvel characters folded into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. But if any character raised red flags in the minds of comic book lovers, it was Deadpool, as many felt that the foul mouthed superhero wouldn’t mesh well with Disney’s family friendly image. But according to Reese, fans have no reason to worry.

“They’ve been very supportive with regard to that,” Reese said of the franchise’s famously adult sense of humor. “Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

When asked if “Deadpool 3” would feature elements of the original script written by “Bob’s Burgers” writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Reese played coy.

“We have an answer,” he said. “But we’re really not supposed to divulge any plot details.”

