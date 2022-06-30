Elizabeth Olsen Still Hasn’t Seen ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Due to ‘Distracting’ Watermarked Screener

First, a cold barred her from attending the film's premiere, but then a watermarked screener didn't make for ideal viewing conditions, either.

Despite starring in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Elizabeth Olsen still hasn’t seen the latest MCU installment — almost two months since its May 6 theatrical release.

Olsen revealed during “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that a cold barred her from attending the film’s premiere (the actress previously stated her anxiety over audience reactions at premieres also was a factor), but the watermarked screener Disney sent over was also not up to par.

“I’m not one of those [actors who doesn’t watch her own movies],” Olsen explained. “I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.”

She added, “My name was on it and the exact time and date. It’s just distracting.”

Host Jimmy Fallon pointed out that watermarks are there to prevent viewers from selling the screener “illegally” to which Olsen clapped back, “How do you even do that? Who do you even send it to? How do you even record it on a computer?”

While promoting children’s book “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective,” Olsen also addressed a possible return to the MCU.

“I hope so,” she said of reprising her character Wanda Maximoff. “They don’t tell me anything about my fate. I should come back. But I really, I don’t know. I want fans to be so aggressive and terrify [Marvel] into doing it.”

And not watching MCU installments is also par for the course, it seems. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” director Sam Raimi was open about not finishing Disney+ series “WandaVision,” which directly led into the events of the “Doctor Strange” sequel and culminated in Wanda’s controversial fate. The Emmy-nominated series also spurred the upcoming spinoff “Agatha: House of Harkness” starring Kathryn Hahn.

Olsen previously said she is “expecting to return” as Wanda amid rumors of a standalone “Scarlet Witch” film after the events of “Doctor Strange 2.”

“I think Wanda’s always around the corner, so I don’t feel bad saying goodbye to her,” Olsen formerly said. “No one’s told me I’m doing anything! But in my mind, I’m just making the assumption that they’ll have me again. I don’t know to what capacity, but I hope I’m back. I hope there’s also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we’ve done so much with her. It’s been really a wild couple years with her.”

