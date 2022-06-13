‘Everything Everywhere’ Repeats Box Office Success on VOD — Even with Delayed Release Window

"Unbearable Weight" and "Downton Abbey" also scored on PVOD, but the staying power of Daniels' multiverse hit stands out 11 weeks after theatrical release.

A trio of new titles gained traction in their initial week on VOD, but it’s the staying power of Daniels’ surprise multiverse hit, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24/$19.99), that stands out from the pack.

The Michelle Yeoh-starring film took in a totally unexpected $63 million box office and had one of the longer recent windows, particularly for a non-major distributor. Its next stop: VOD, where it arrived after its eleventh weekend in theaters. The film did arrive later than most new releases, including competitor “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (Focus/$19.99, coming far its third week in theaters), but this strong response signals that its heft isn’t just contained to the box office.

The “Everything Everywhere” result is particularly revealing. A24 often makes its wide releases available for home viewing in under a month. The decision to delay as long as they did turns out to have been a ten-strike. And while they had no reason to assume that the film would have such a far-above-average hold in theaters, it performed. The film actually grossed 10 times its $6 million fourth weekend — its first wide one — in its full run. That’s an incredible result.

And though there is no certainty in assessing this, its initial strong home response suggests waiting didn’t hurt them. How long the film sustains itself will help gauge this better, but so far, so good.

Also out on VOD after its eleventh week in theaters: the Nicolas Cage-starring “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Lionsgate/$19.99), though the film took in a lesser initial response, consistent with the films’s overall box office replacement.

“Everything Everywhere” took #1 at Google Play and Vudu, second at iTunes. “Downton Abbey” is #1 at iTunes (which usually has the quickest response), #3 at Vudu, and tenth at Google Play. “Everything Everywhere” earlier had been #1 at iTunes for five days. “Unbearable Weight,” which took in $20 million in theaters, ranked as high as #2 at Vudu and is #4 at iTunes. The often-lagging Google Play top ten has yet to show it.

Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate

The delay for “Unbearable Weight” seemed more unexpected than that of “Everything Everywhere,” particularly in regards to Cage’s normal strong appeal at home. As a lower grossing film, it wasn’t expected to compete for #1, but its release date put it in competition with more new films that appeal to older audiences, compared to what it would have faced over many, other earlier weeks.

Along with “Everything Everywhere” and “Downton Abbey,” only two other titles, both of which saw further price reductions this week, placed on all three lists. “The Lost City” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (both Paramount at $4.99, both also streaming on Paramount +) are the best of the lower-priced VOD entries, including each having a #2 and #3 slot.

Adam Sandler, whose combined originals and library titles are often strong on the VOD charts, returns to #1 on Netflix’s movie chart with “Hustle.” The very well-reviewed basketball story, which played nationwide to no reported response for a few days in theaters before its Wednesday debut, has taken the top spot since then.

Number two at the streamer is another original, “The Interceptor,” which led last week. The Elsa Pataky-starring (“Fast and Furious” series regular) military thriller is sustaining interest above what many Netflix originals due.

The rest of Netflix’s list is studio retreads, other than the new-this-week animated original “Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness.” The French/Belgian film comes from a Dark Horse comic, and is currently #4.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for June 13. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Downton Abbey: A New Era (Focus) – $19.99

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

3. The Lost City (Paramount) – $4.99

4. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount) – $4.99

6. The Batman (Warner Bros.) – $

7. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

8. Top Gun (Paramount) – $3.99

9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal) – $3.99

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Everything Everywhere Always All at Once (A24) – $19.99

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount) – $4.99

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

4. Uncharted (Sony) – $5.99

5. The Lost City (Paramount) – $4.99

6. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $19.99

7. Morbius (Sony) – $19.99

8. Jurassic World: Forbidden Kingdom (Universal) – $3.99

9. Top Gun (Paramount) – $2.99

10. Downtown Abbey: A New Era (Focus) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers June 6-12

1. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Downton Abbey: A New Era (Focus) – $19.99

4. The Bad Guys (Universal) – $19.99

5. The Lost City (Paramount) – $4.99

6. Last Seen Alive (Vertical) – $19.99

7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount) – $4.99

8. The Batman (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

10. Morbius (Sony) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, June 613 originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Hustle (2022 Netflix original)

2. Interceptor (2022 Netflix original)

3. Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011 theatrical release)

4. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (2022 Netflix animated original)

5. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012 theatrical release)

6. Titanic (1997 theatrical release)

7. Brahms: The Boy Part II (2020 theatrical release)

8. 10,000 B.C. (2008 theatrical release)

9. The Hurt Locker (2009 theatrical release)

10. Dumb and Dumber (1994 theatrical release)

