Ezra Miller’s Icelandic Choking Victim Speaks Out: ‘Fun and Games — But Then It Wasn’t’

Another woman in Germany also accused the embattled actor of behaving erratically toward her.

In 2020, long before Ezra Miller had been accused of grooming minors, was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar, and found themselves arrested again in the same month for assault, the actor made headlines for choking a woman in Iceland.

The incident took place at Prikið Kaffihús, a pub in Reykjavik that Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, found themselves frequenting in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor, who was preparing to shoot “The Flash” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” went viral after a video showed them putting a woman in a chokehold.

Given the influx of accusations against Miller rolling in since then, it’s easy to forget the incident, which was one of the first major cases of concerning public behavior from Miller. But in a new story in Variety, the woman that Miller choked spoke out about the experience and revealed that it was part of a pattern of dangerous behavior during the actor’s time in Iceland.

The woman, who remains anonymous, confirmed that Miller choked her on April 11, 2020. She says that she approached Miller and asked about the flip-flops they were wearing, and had a relatively cordial conversation before the actor snapped and challenged her to a fight.

“But just so you know, I could take you in a fight,” Miller said. “You really want to fight?”

Miller then grabbed her by the neck and choked her. At first, the woman thought Miller was joking but soon realized that she was in a dangerous situation.

“I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t,” she said.

Carlos Reynir, then a bartender at Prikið Kaffihús, also confirmed the incident and said it was not the only altercation he saw Miller get into at the bar.

“There was always something with Ezra,” he said.

While the choking incident in Iceland had been reported on in the past, a previously unknown accusation against Miller has also come to light. An anonymous German woman, who asked to be identified simply as “Nadia,” says that she had a two-year friendship with Miller that occasionally included consensual sex. But that changed one night in February when she invited Miller to her apartment in Berlin. She alleges that Miller was friendly at first, but then snapped at her when she told them they could not smoke in the apartment.

“That just set them off,” Nadia said. “I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of shit.’ I’m a ‘Nazi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”

At one point during the incident, Nadia again asked Miller not to smoke inside the apartment, but they increasingly grew irate. “And this I’m quoting word for word,” she said. “They started with ‘I’m a maker of planets. Tobacco is sacred.’”

Nadia said she was able to get Miller out of her apartment, but their aggressive behavior continued into the morning. Nadia said she did not feel safe as Miller continued to hurl accusations at her such as stealing their passport and money while outside her home.

“I was worried,” one of Nadia’s friends told Variety. “I think she was misled — she had a memory of them from when they had time in LA, and what she got [in Berlin] was really different. It sounded dangerous.”

As revealed this month, Miller is reportedly housing three children under the age of five on his unlicensed cannabis farm in Vermont. The children’s mother, who also lives on the property, claims that Miller helped her and her kids escape an abusive marriage. But the father sees it quite differently and has expressed concerns about his children’s frequent exposure to cannabis smoke and unsecured firearms.

