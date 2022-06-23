Ezra Miller Housing Three Children and Their Mother in Unsafe Conditions at Vermont Farm — Report

The children's father is concerned about the amount of guns and cannabis on the property.

As the fate of “The Flash” remains in limbo over Ezra Miller’s publicly erratic behavior, a bombshell new report alleges even more concerning activity involving children from the actor.

According to a new report from Rolling Stone, Miller is currently housing a 25-year-old mother and her three young children, aged one to five, at their home in Vermont. The property reportedly doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and is littered with firearms. Multiple sources have expressed concern for the children’s safety, citing incidents of frequent cannabis use and insufficient security around the guns.

Miller’s representatives did not immediately respond to IndieWire’s request for comment.

The family is said to have been living with Miller since April after the mother met the actor in Hawaii in March. She claims that Miller helped her escape an abusive relationship, telling Rolling Stone anonymously that their home has been a “healing haven” for the family. (Miller uses “they/them” pronouns.)

Other sources see it differently. The children are reportedly exposed to large amounts of marijuana smoke in poorly ventilated environments, and there are eight guns of various sizes strewn about the living room. One source told a particularly disturbing story about a one-year-old child finding a loose bullet and putting it in their mouth.

One source is the children’s father, who anonymously spoke to Rolling Stone and expressed fear for his children’s safety.

“I am going through hell and back,” he said. “I got a bad feeling in my stomach… I do want to go get my kids, they mean the fucking world to me.”

The mother told Rolling Stone that Miller “may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Rolling Stone reviewed text messages between the father and a Vermont social worker, who said they had visited the house on May 16 and that the kids “looked good,” but that the worker had “more work to do.”

The news is simply the latest addition to an increasingly complex story about Miller’s unraveling public persona. Since completing production on “The Flash,” during which Miller reportedly had on-set meltdowns, the actor has been arrested twice in Hawaii — first for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and then for second-degree assault during a later incident. Miller has also been accused of grooming underage individuals.

The multitude of accusations against Miller has prompted speculation about the fate of Warner Bros.’ upcoming superhero film “The Flash,” in which they star as the titular hero. While the studio has reportedly paused future projects involving Miller, discussions about the completed-but-unreleased film continue.

“The Flash” is currently slated to be released in theaters on July 23, 2023.

