‘Fire of Love’ Trailer: Miranda July Narrates Neon’s Volcanic Sundance Sensation

Exclusive: National Geographic and Neon will release the must-see documentary about married volcanologists on July 6.

Two lovers, countless volcanoes, and hundreds of hours of footage: “Fire of Love” has an engulfing heat that viewers, much like the documentary’s subjects Maurice and Katia Krafft, can’t help but run toward.

As IndieWire can exclusively announce, National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon will debut the Sundance award-winning documentary “Fire of Love” in theaters July 6. Directed by Sara Dosa (“The Seer and the Unseen”) and narrated by filmmaker Miranda July (“Kajillionaire”), “Fire of Love” centers on married couple Maurice and Katia Krafft who, after meeting on a blind date, share a fascination with explosive volcanoes. IndieWire also shares the exclusive trailer below.

After debuting at 2022 Sundance, “Fire of Love” won the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award. After its July 6 theatrical premiere in select cities, the film will roll out in theaters nationwide before eventually streaming on Disney+. (IndieWire featured the film on its list of 35 Movies to Know for the 2023 Oscar Race.)

The documentary captures the once-in-a-lifetime love story of French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died capturing unprecedented volcanic explosions. Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures, and Cottage M produced the feature, along with director Dosa, Shane Boris, and Ina Fichman. “Fire of Love” is executive produced by Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop, and edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput.

As IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio penned in his review, “Fire of Love” is “a quintessentially French story about French people, which means it’s filled with plenty of French pop tunes and, visible or not, references to French New Wave cinema.” The Kraffts were French celebrities before perishing in 1991 after studying volcanoes for over two decades.

Lattanzio wrote, “Ultimately, ‘Fire of Love’ acquires a ticking-clock, lump-in-the-throat inevitability as we inch closer to the ’90s, and to the seething mountain in Japan that would eventually claim the Kraffts’ lives. Dosa’s film does not linger too closely on their deaths, but instead exuberantly celebrates their lives, forgoing any talking heads or outside counsel to focus squarely on what’s surely the most unusual married couple in documentary history.”

National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon purchased the distribution rights for “Fire of Love” out of Sundance. The two distributors also partnered on the 2021 release of COVID-19 documentary “The First Wave.” Neon will release “Fire of Love” theatrically before its planned streaming bow on Disney+.

Watch the stunning trailer below.

