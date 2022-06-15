‘Game of Thrones’: Maisie Williams Was ‘Surprised’ Arya Wasn’t Queer, Shocked at Straight Sex Scene

Williams previously admitted to believing the sex scene with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) was a "prank."

Arya Stark straight? Even actress Maisie Williams was taken aback.

The “Pistol” star told Teen Vogue she was shocked by the “Game of Thrones” sex scene between Arya and her friend Gendry (Joe Dempsie) in the show’s eighth and last season.

“The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams said in the video. “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So…yeah. That was a surprise.”

Williams previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that she thought the scripted scene was a “prank” by showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one,'” Williams joked. “I got to the read-through and I’m reading the scene and thought, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to do this. When do I shoot this? I need to go to the gym.’ A whole list of things.”

The actress continued, “David and Dan were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want.’ So I kept myself pretty private. I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so…”

Earlier this year, Williams opened up about how she “resented” playing Arya during her formative teen years after being cast when she was just 12 years old in 2009 — because while she was coming of age, her character was still an adolescent

“I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming,” Williams said. “And then I also resented my body because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated.”

Looking back on the decade-long series, Williams continued, “I don’t think it’s healthy [to miss it], because I loved it. I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don’t want to associate that with feelings of pain…I quickly realized that it was more linked to the shame of being in one good thing and never doing anything again, rather than actually asking myself the question: What do you want to do now?”

