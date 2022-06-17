Kit Harington Eyes Jon Snow Spinoff in First Direct Sequel Series to ‘Game of Thrones’

Since the blockbuster show went off the air in 2019, HBO had been focused just on prequels — now an actual continuation is in the works.

“The Game of Thrones” franchise at HBO has been looking backward for a while, with development focused on several prequel shows to the flagship series, which ran from 2011 to 2019. Now it’s looking forward.

HBO is in early development on the first “Game of Thrones” sequel series, a show set to take place after the events of the much maligned finale and centered on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow. THR first reported the news.

Franchise creator George R.R. Martin was involved in advising on the original series and wrote several teleplays, but he has publicly expressed his own frustration with how the series wrapped up. Considering that he’s heavily involved with “House of the Dragon,” the first prequel show, set to debut on HBO August 21, it’d be hard to imagine he wouldn’t be involved with this show in some way.

Harington’s Snow was raised by the powerful Stark family as the bastard child of Ned Stark (Sean Bean). Banished to the Night’s Watch, the character had some of the most adventurous and action-packed storylines in the saga: his journeys north of The Wall with the Wildling people, his first battle with the zombie-like White Walkers in “Hardhome,” his showdown to recapture the Stark fortress Winterfell in “The Battle of the Bastards.” He became a fan favorite in a show of fan favorites.

That is, until the final season when he began an unexpected romance with Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen that ended in him murdering her after she’d become a murderous tyrant herself. It was revealed he was really a Targaryen also, but for his actions he was exiled once again to the Night’s Watch, journeying beyond the remains of The Wall with the Wildlings he’d grown to care for so much.

Needless to say, there’s quite a bit they could do with this character in a spinoff show. And fans should be excited about the prospect of new adventures ahead rather than just tales from the past. “House of the Dragon,” about a civil war in the Targaryen family, is set 200 years before the events of the original series. There are also three separate live-action prequels and three animated prequels in early stages of development.

HBO declined IndieWire’s request for comment.

