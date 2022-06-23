George R.R. Martin Confirms ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel ‘Snow,’ Kit Harrington Brought Own Writers

It was Harrington's idea to bring back Jon Snow in a sequel series.

Winter is coming back to HBO.

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin confirmed that Kit Harrington will return to the “GoT” franchise with a sequel series, working title “Snow.” Harrington portrayed Stark bastard child Jon Snow in the original series from 2011 to 2019. Co-star Emilia Clarke teased the sequel series that is set to pick up immediately following the “GoT” finale, telling BBC that Harrington created the series “from the ground up.” There is no word yet if Clarke will be cast.

In a blog post titled “SNOW…and Other Stuff,” author Martin clarified there are “four live-action successor shows in development at HBO,” one of them being the Harrington-led spin-off.

“It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that ‘Snow’ was Kit’s idea in a recent interview, so that part is out,” Martin penned, also citing the THR report breaking the news. “Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet…but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

Martin added that he is “involved” in the series, similarly with fellow “GoT” shows “The Hedge Knight,” “The Sea Snake,” and “Ten Thousand Ships,” plus all the animated series in the works.

“Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show,” Martin wrote.

The author continued: “All four of these successor shows are still in the script stage. Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that’s all. This is the way television works. Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows. The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually….’Snow’ has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked…until now.”

In the same post, Martin clarified his comments during the Santa Fe Literary Festival about “GoT” prequel series “House of the Dragon” premiering close to the release date of Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Martin similarly is behind “House of the Dragon,” even saying that the screenwriters added “some improvements” to his original story.

