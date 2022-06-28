Howard Stern Will ‘Probably’ Announce Presidential Run: ‘I’m Not F*cking Around’

"The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again."

Howard Stern has his eye on the Oval Office following the overturning of landmark case Roe v. Wade on June 25.

Stern announced on his SiriusXM radio show that if former president Donald Trump runs again in 2024, he will “beat his ass” at the polls.

“I said to [co-host] Robin [Quivers], and I hate to say this, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,'” Stern said (via Mediaite) after Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending federal protection of abortion rights. “The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Stern formerly tried to run for New York governor in 1994 but was forced to exit the race after he declined to reveal his personal finances. Now, looking at the presidency, Stern vowed to get rid of the Electoral College and expand the Supreme Court, talking points that President Joe Biden has previously addressed but not acted on.

“The only reason I would run and I start — I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it,” Stern shared. “And then Robin said, ‘Well, can you do that as president?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let’s find out!'”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge continued, “The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices. I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Stern previously said during his radio talk show that the current SCOTUS justices should “raise every one of those babies” if Roe v. Wade was overturned, following the leaked court opinion in May. “All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices,” Stern said at the time. “That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want.”

