Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Oscars Slap, Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock Can ‘Reconcile’

Jada Pinkett Smith has for the first time in detail publicly addressed her husband Will Smith attacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars during her latest installment of “Red Table Talk.”

The actress discussed her hair loss condition alopecia as the theme of the June 1 Facebook Watch episode.

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” Pinkett Smith said. “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Pinkett Smith continued, “Now, about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Oscars presenter Rock was slapped by Best Actor winner Smith on March 27 during the live ceremony. Rock had joked about Pinkett Smith being in “G.I. Jane 2” because of her shaved hairstyle; Pinkett Smith had previously been vocal about living with alopecia.

Smith was subsequently banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years after announcing his resignation. The “King Richard” star wrote on Instagram at the time to apologize.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith penned. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Now, Pinkett Smith divulged more about what it means to suffer from alopecia. The “Girls Trip” actress explained that her hair “comes and goes,” which adds to her anxiety.

“People don’t understand what alopecia is, and they don’t understand the effects of it,” Pinkett Smith said during “Red Table Talk,” before bringing on a guest whose child died by suicide after being bullied for hair loss.

