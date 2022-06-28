Jane Fonda Pushes for Redefining ‘Vaginas as AK47s’ Following Roe v. Wade Overturn

"That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about 'the sanctity of life.'"

When the federal government is barring gun control and banning abortions, lifelong activist Jane Fonda isn’t shying away from pointing out the hypocrisy of the states’ rights legal argument.

The Oscar winner took to social media on June 28, days after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

“If a corporation can be defined as a person, why not redefine vaginas as AK47s,” Fonda tweeted. “That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life.'”

Last week, SCOTUS denied a New York state law requiring individuals to show “proper cause” in order to receive a license to carry a gun outside of their homes. The justices ruled that the law violated the Second Amendment right to bear arms. The following day, the Supreme Court nullified the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which guaranteed the federal protection of women’s access to reproductive health.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion, as previously leaked last month. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

CNN reported that the opinion is the “most consequential Supreme Court decision in decades and will transform the landscape of women’s reproductive health in America.” Abortion right will be determined by states going forward, with 21 states already having laws or constitutional amendments in place to ban the right to terminate a pregnancy. An additional four states are expected to ban abortions as soon as possible without federal protections in place.

“Grace & Frankie” star Fonda is among the hundreds of Hollywood figures denouncing the Supreme Court ruling. Fellow Academy Award winner Rita Moreno said that she was “horrified” for what’s in store for the women of America, saying that people will be “going back to back alleys” for life-threatening procedures. “I can’t believe that some of those people are telling us what to do with our bodies,” the “West Side Story” star said.

Viola Davis wrote that she was “gutted” over the news. Patricia Arquette posted, “This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming.”

Amy Schumer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Aaron Sorkin, Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and more previously signed an open letter in support of the Geraldine Santoro Act, which would create legal abortion access in New York state.

The Walt Disney Corporation, Netflix, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Pictures, Amazon, UTA, and Sony vowed to reimburse employees’ travel expenses for traveling out of state to receive abortions amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

