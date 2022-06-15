Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Many More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart Movie at Netflix

"Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story" also now stars Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Christian Slater, and more.

Comedy mogul Jerry Seinfeld has taken a crack at directing at least four times in his career, from an episode of his beloved “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to specials for comedian Colin Quinn.

Now, Seinfeld is getting back into the director’s chair to direct his very first narrative feature, and it’s about the history of how, of all things, one of America’s favorite sugary breakfast snacks came to be.

“Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” is directed by Seinfeld, who also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder. It’s set in Michigan 1963, when Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen — according to Netflix — “Unfrosted” stars Seinfeld as well along with a stacked ensemble of comedy favorites.

The cast just announced on Wednesday set to join the Netflix movie includes Melissa McCarthy (most recently on the streamer in “God’s Favorite Idiot”), Jim Gaffigan (“Linoleum”), Amy Schumer (Hulu’s “Life and Beth”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”), James Marsden (“Sonic 2”), Jack McBrayer (“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”), Tom Lennon (“Reno 911!”), Adrian Martinez (“iGilbert”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”), Christian Slater (“Dr. Death”), and Sarah Cooper (“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine”), the breakout TikTok star whose lip-synced impressions of Donald Trump during his administration made her a global sensation.

The list of cast members suggests it wasn’t hard for Seinfeld to tap many of his comedy friends to come on board the feature, which was first announced back in mid-2021. That was right around when Netflix paid a cool $500 million-plus for the streaming rights to the “Seinfeld” sitcom. The show, which Netflix won out on amid an escalated bidding war among streamers, will live on the streaming platform for five years.

The upcoming Pop-Tart movie had its origins in Seinfeld’s last special for Netflix. As he told Deadline back in June 2021, “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

