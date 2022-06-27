‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved to the Ground by LAPD During Pro-Choice Protest

Sweetin said nothing will deter her from fighting for women's reproductive rights in the post-Roe v. Wade era. The LAPD encounter is currently being "evaluated" by the department.

Jodie Sweetin was pushed to the ground by members of the Los Angeles Police Department during a peaceful pro-choice protest following the SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The protest occurred on Saturday, June 25, with “Full House” alum Sweetin shown in a video using a megaphone from the side of a freeway ramp before officers shoved her to the ground.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a press statement. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Sweetin later said while guest hosting E!’s “Daily Pop” that “people are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden, it makes it more real,” in reference to her “Full House” character.

“II hate that it takes people knowing someone, being someone that they recognize, for people to be outraged or take action,” Sweetin continued. “Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me and continue to bring the focus back to women’s rights and also to police brutality. If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you: I’ve spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets, and that is a very minor incident of police brutality.”

Photographer Michael Ade shared the video of the LAPD shoving Sweetin and other protesters as Sweetin was “trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway” before the assault occurred.

“It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway,” Ade captioned. “Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.”

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement the department is “aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway.”

The LAPD statement added: “The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure. As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property.”

The reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling threw the nation into uproar on Friday, June 24. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states due to the “trigger bans” enacted prior to the SCOTUS ruling.

Celebrities have used their platforms to voice pro-choice stances and share their support for people’s bodily autonomy and numerous companies like Disney, UTA, Neon, Paramount, Amazon, and more have vowed to reimburse employees’ travel costs to access healthcare across state lines.

President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation following the Supreme Court ruling that the “health and life of women in this nation are now at risk,” adding, “It stuns me.”





