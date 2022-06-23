Nathan Fillion Wants Joss Whedon to Be Uncanceled: ‘I Would Work with Him Again in a Second’

Fillion said "it would be heartbreak" to ever revive "Firefly" without Whedon, despite the numerous allegations against him.

“Firefly” alum Nathan Fillion hopes to collaborate with Joss Whedon again soon.

The “Castle” star detailed his long-running partnership with Whedon, from episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to “Much Ado About Nothing,” calling Whedon a “funny, self-deprecating, incredibly talented” showrunner who is “maybe a little haunted.”

Multiple toxic workplace and sexual misconduct allegations against Whedon were revisited in a January 2022 Vulture interview with the director.

“I read that article, and nowhere in there at any point in time did he mention ‘Firefly,'” Fillion said during the “Inside of You” podcast (via Variety). “I had an entirely…that was not my experience with that man.”

Fillion continued, “I mean, listen by his own admission, that guy’s a work-in-progress, and I appreciate that. I would work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him again in a second.”

“Firefly” ran for one season in 2002 and was later revived for the 2005 film “Serenity.” Fillion hinted that he has discussed a revival with Whedon, saying, “We talk, we joke, we fantasize.”

Related Joss Whedon Had 'No Excuse' to 'Lash Out' at 'Buffy' Female Stars, Cast Details in New Book

Joss Whedon Who? 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Announces New Cable Home, Ignores Its Creator Related 19 Best Erotic Thrillers, from Adrian Lyne to Brian De Palma

30 Disturbing Foreign Films to Watch, from Gaspar Noé to Takashi Miike

However, any reboot will have to include Whedon. “It would be heartbreak,” Fillion said, if Whedon wasn’t a part of a “Firefly” revival. “How can you?”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” cast members Charisma Carpenter, Danny Strong, Emma Caulfield, and costume designer Cynthia Bergstrom addressed the workplace allegations in Evan Ross Katz’s book “Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How ‘Buffy’ Staked Our Hearts.”

Actress Caulfield recalled thinking when the social media allegations came out in 2017, “Well, that’s out finally…I don’t know why it took people so long to have an understanding that this person who fanboys put on a pedestal and think can do no wrong finally got dethroned.”

“Justice League” stars Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher opened up about Whedon’s toxic behavior on set during reshoots for the DC superhero film. Gadot claimed Whedon threatened her career while Fisher’s complaints led to WarnerMedia launching an investigation.

In the January 2022 Vulture piece, Whedon blamed Fisher’s experience on “a malevolent force” with Fisher being a “bad actor in both senses.”

Whedon also claimed Gadot misunderstood his demands on set. “English is not her first language and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech,” Whedon stated.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.