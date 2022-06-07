Julia Garner Offered Role of Madonna in Biopic

The "Inventing Anna" and "Ozark" star is set to play Madonna in a musical biopic directed by the "Like a Prayer" pop icon.

Julia Garner is certainly one lucky star.

Madonna has offered the “Inventing Anna” and “Ozark” actress the lead role in her own biopic. Garner is rumored to have endured a “grueling” audition process to beat out Florence Pugh, “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and Emma Laird, who were also on the shortlist to portray Madonna.

The Grammy winner and pop icon Madonna is directing her own life story for the big screen, from a script co-written with Erin Cressida Wilson. Amy Pascal is currently on board to produce the Universal Pictures musical biopic.

Garner’s team is said to be reviewing the offer and is considering accepting. Universal confirmed to IndieWire that the film remains in active development but that Garner is the choice to play the role.

The untitled film culminates with Madonna’s 1990 Blonde Ambition tour and will require multiple dancing and singing sequences. Madonna has worked with Diablo Cody and playwright Erin Cressida Wilson on the script.

Casting director Carmen Cuba led a boot camp of sorts with the final five actresses up for the role of Madonna going through “up to 11-hour-a-day choreography sessions” with Madonna’s personal choreographer, followed by choreography sessions with the “Like a Virgin” singer herself. Callbacks allegedly consist of readings with Madonna, plus singing auditions.

“You have to be able to do everything,” one source with knowledge of the process told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

Lead star Garner previously shrugged off casting rumors while on “Watch What Happens Live,” saying, “You know as much as I do” to host Andy Cohen, who pointed out Madonna follows her on social media.

As for how the film is coming along, Madonna said last year, “It’s a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop. It’s really been a long and arduous process, but it’s been really therapeutic as well.”

The rest of the cast for the untitled film is still under wraps, but “Uncut Gems” breakout Julia Fox is rumored to portray longtime friend and fellow actress Debi Mazar.

