Kate Bush Praises ‘Stranger Things’ For Giving Her Music ‘A Whole New Lease on Life’

Her 1985 single "Running Up That Hill" has shot up the charts after being prominently featured in the new season.

One of the most popular shows of the streaming era, “Stranger Things” has cultivated a massive audience by threading the needle between 1980s nostalgia and contemporary storytelling. Since its debut in 2016, the series has stoked fond memories of everything from classic Amblin science fiction movies to products like Eggo waffles.

The new season, which dropped its first batch of episodes in May, is no exception. While the new episodes contain plenty of period references, one that has caught particular attention is the use of Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which is frequently played during pivotal moments in Season 4. And the new season’s massive viewing numbers suggest that Netflix has certainly provided many, many fans with opportunities to hear the song.

The show brought the song newfound popularity by introducing it to a new generation of listeners (and perhaps reminding some older audiences of the song’s existence). Bush’s streaming numbers have skyrocketed and the song began to chart, even hitting #1 on iTunes at one point.

Now, Bush herself has weighed in on the phenomenon, issuing a rare statement about “Stranger Things” via her website.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

While it is unclear if Bush was a fan of the hit Netflix series before it used her song, she certainly is one now. Like the rest of the show’s massive audience, she is eagerly anticipating the rest of Season 4.

“I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July,” she wrote.

The first seven episodes of “Stranger Things 4” are currently streaming on Netflix, with the remainder of the season debuting on Friday, July 1.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.