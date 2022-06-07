Kristen Stewart Wants Spooky Gay Ghost Hunters for New Reality Series

The Oscar nominee follows the likes of Kesha and Demi Lovato with an upcoming paranormal hunting reality series.

Kristen Stewart can see the future — and ghosts.

The “Crimes of the Future” star revealed she is “scarily excited” to formally announce the “most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever” in partnership with “Queer Eye” production company Scout. Watch the video below.

Stewart shared a special Instagram casting call video for “most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super-gay ghost-hunting adventure” in the upcoming reality series.

From paranormal historians to mediums, paranormal tour guides to experts in supernatural psychometry, the “Personal Shopper” star is searching for a haunting good time. Applicants can apply with the formal casting form here.

Stewart previously confirmed the reality series in November 2021, calling it a “paranormal romp in a queer space.” Stewart added that “gay people love pretty things, so we are aiming for a richness” in the production aesthetic.

Aside from her reality TV ventures, the “Twilight” breakout and “Spencer” Oscar nominee is writing and soon to be directing a “ragingly female” adaptation of “The Chronology of Water,” a memoir by Lydia Yuknavitch.

And if she doesn’t helm the project soon, Stewart may be one of the ghosts hunted on the reality show.

“If I don’t make this movie before the end of the year, I’ll die,” Stewart told IndieWire while at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Stewart has been linked to “Chronology of Water” since 2018, when she said that Yuknavitch’s prose was deeply personal to her: “She’s in my blood,” Stewart said at the time, “and I knew that before I met her. As soon as I met her it was like we started this race without any sense of competition…My only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I’m going to write the best fucking female role. I’m going to write a role that I want so badly but that I’m not going to play.”

The cast for “The Chronology of Water” has yet to be announced, although Stewart teased that she has confirmed the actress for the lead role.

“I’ve been alone with this, in this vacuum, and it’s so nice to give something to someone, a friend and a partner, and say, ‘Help me,'” Stewart said of the yet-unannounced actress. “She’s the one who’s going to have to do it, and it’s really hard, so I’m over the moon.”

