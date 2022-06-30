Lena Headey Sued for $1.5 Million Over Scrapped ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Role

While Headey's "Thor: Love and Thunder" performance didn't make the final cut, her former agency believes she owes a hefty commission.

None of the scenes that Lena Headey filmed for “Thor: Love and Thunder” made the final cut, but that isn’t stopping former representatives of the “Game of Thrones” star from suing her.

Headey’s former agency, Troika, has filed a lawsuit alleging that the actress owes $1.5 million in unpaid commissions (via Variety), including $500,000 from her “Thor: Love and Thunder” salary. The agency is also seeking a $300,000 commission from the film “9 Bullets” and $650,000 for the scrapped Showtime series “Rita.” Headey had signed on to play the titular character on the show, but Showtime decided not to move forward with it after seeing the pilot.

According to court documents, Headey signed with Troika in 2005, when her longtime agent Michael Duff left his position at Lou Carl Associates to join the agency. Troika merged with James Grant Group in 2017, before being acquired by a private equity firm and rebranded as YMU in 2018. Headey left the agency in May 2020, once again following Michael Duff.

But the agency alleges that she did not pay the company all of the money that she owed it before leaving. Her former agency is currently seeking an account of commission fees owed, an order for Headey to pay the fees, damages for breach of contract, interest, and reimbursement of legal fees.

Headey disputes Troika’s claim, saying that she never signed a contract with the agency and that she had been doing business with Duff via a longstanding oral agreement. The actress claims that she and Duff never altered the terms of their deal since verbally agreeing on them in the 1990s. She also notes that Troika only handled her European affairs and that she was also represented by CAA in the United States throughout their entire business relationship.

Headey is best known for her long-running role as Cersei Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” a performance that earned her five Primetime Emmy nominations. She will next be seen in the upcoming HBO miniseries “The White House Plumbers” alongside Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, and Kathleen Turner. Other upcoming roles include the AMC series “Beacon 23” and the film “9 Bullets,” in which she stars alongside Sam Worthington.

