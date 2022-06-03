‘Loot’ Trailer: Maya Rudolph Is a Billionaire Divorcée on a Mission to Find Herself

"SNL" Emmy winner Rudolph executive produces the AppleTV+ workplace comedy, which also stars Adam Scott and Joel Kim Booster.

Maya Rudolph has 87 billion reasons for a fresh start after becoming the most famous cheated on woman on the planet in new workplace comedy AppleTV+ series “Loot,” streaming June 24.

The 10-episode series is written and created by Alan Yang (“Master of None”) and Matt Hubbard (“30 Rock”), plus executive produced by lead star and “Saturday Night Live” Emmy winner Rudolph.

“Loot” centers on Molly Novak (Rudolph), who discovers her picture-perfect husband (Adam Scott) is cheating on her. After their divorce, Molly’s life is in shambles — and no amount of yachts, private jets to St. Barts, or crying in a massive candy room will fulfill her very rich but very lonely life. So, Molly turns to her non-profit empire to find herself in charity work and put all that divorce settlement money to good use.

“Pose” Emmy winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stars as charity foundation executive Sofia Salinas, who is tasked with harnessing Molly’s fame to revamp the non-profit. “Fire Island” writer and star Joel Kim Booster plays Molly’s personal assistant Nicholas, with Nat Faxon and Ron Funches also starring.

Aside from her Emmy-winning performance on “Big Mouth” and a recent cameo in real-life husband Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated “Licorice Pizza,” Rudolph has two more animated series in the works: Amazon Prime Video’s star-studded “The Hospital” alongside Natasha Lyonne, Kieran Culkin, and Keke Palmer, and Disney+ “Big Hero 6” spin-off “Baymax!”.

Rudolph was announced last year to be further partnering with “The Hospital” co-star Lyonne to adapt Irish indie horror comedy “Extra Ordinary” into a half-hour comedy series for TBS. The film focused on a ghost-busting couple whose livelihood is threatened when a family with supernatural powers moves into their small town.

Just don’t liken “Extra Ordinary” to the “female version of ‘Ghostbusters,'” which starred Rudolph’s fellow “SNL” alum Kristen Wiig.

“There’s no question that when you start to hear more than once that something is quote-unquote ‘the female ‘Hangover’,” Rudolph previously told Entertainment Weekly when reflecting on her comedy career, specifically the 10th anniversary of “Bridesmaids.” “As though ‘The Hangover’ was the film equivalent of, like, comedy ‘Citizen Kane.’ They are two completely different movies, guys! You’re talking about a group of women, a group of people who know their weight, know their worth in comedy.”

Looking ahead, Rudolph also leads the long-awaited “Enchanted” sequel “Disenchanted,” set 10 years after storybook princess Giselle (Amy Adams) finds her happily ever after with real-world bachelor Robert (Patrick Dempsey). James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Yvette Nicole Brown additionally star in the musical film.

“Loot” premieres on AppleTV+ June 24.

Check out the trailer below.

