‘Matilda’ Trailer: Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable as Monstrous Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl Musical

Lashana Lynch stars as Miss Honey, with "Darklands" breakout Alisha Weir as the titular "rebel" Matilda.

First, the stylishly cruel Baronness in “Cruella.” Now, the wicked Miss Trunchbull in “Matilda the Musical.” Is there any childhood villain Emma Thompson can’t transform into?

Roald Dahl’s beloved novel “Matilda” is getting another big-screen treatment courtesy of Netflix, this time a rock musical based on the Tony- and Olivier-winning production directed by Matthew Warchus. Thompson stars as headmaster Trunchbull who is set on extinguishing independent thought among her elementary school students, including the brilliant and uniquely gifted Matilda, played by “Darklands” star Alisha Weir. Matilda’s only role model, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), encourages Matilda to use her vivid imagination and maintain her curiosity, despite Trunchbull’s demands to get rid of all the “rebels” at Crunchem Hall.

The film will debut this holiday season on Netflix. Sony Pictures UK and TriStar Pictures will exclusively release the film in cinemas in the UK and Ireland December 2.

Per the official logline, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results. The story is based on Dahl’s 1988 novel of the same name.

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough portray Matilda’s negligent parents, taking over the respective roles made iconic by Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito, who also directed and produced the 1996 film adaptation starring Mara Wilson in the lead role.

For the 2022 musical reimagining, Sindhu Vee stars as librarian Mrs. Phelps, with newcomers Charlie Hodson-Prior, Meesha Garbett, Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Andrei Shen, and Ashton Robertson playing Matilda’s pals.

“Matilda the Musical” features original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and choreography by Ellen Kane. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production for the big screen, with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company producing.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” premieres this holiday season on Netflix, with a theatrical release in the UK and Ireland December 2.

