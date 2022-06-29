Maya Hawke Applauds Mom Uma Thurman for Speaking Out on Abortion: ‘F*ck the Supreme Court’

Maya Hawke is putting into words what many Americans have been chanting for days: “Fuck the Supreme Court.”
The “Stranger Things” star spoke out against the overturn of landmark women’s reproductive health case Roe v. Wade, which was upended last week after almost 50 years since the 1973 ruling.
“Of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And I just wanted to say that, like, fuck the Supreme Court,” Hawke said during “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on June 28.
Hawke, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, cited her mother’s 2021 Washington Post op-ed piece in response to the restricted abortion access in Texas at the time.
“We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple of months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing,” Hawke explained. “My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents’ lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care.”
The “Mainstream” star added, “I can say, ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’? Oh, fuck the Supreme Court. Yeah, rock on. But we’re going to keep fighting, and we’re gonna win, like our grandmothers did.”
Thurman previously wrote that she terminated a pregnancy when she was “just starting out” as an actress while abroad in Europe. She confided in her parents at the time, asking for advice.
“We decided as a family that I couldn’t go through with the pregnancy, and agreed that termination was the right choice. My heart was broken nonetheless,” Thurman wrote, saying her abortion as a late teen was her “darkest secret” for decades.
