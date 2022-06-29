Maya Hawke Applauds Mom Uma Thurman for Speaking Out on Abortion: ‘F*ck the Supreme Court’

"So many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe," Hawke said.

Maya Hawke is putting into words what many Americans have been chanting for days: “Fuck the Supreme Court.”

The “Stranger Things” star spoke out against the overturn of landmark women’s reproductive health case Roe v. Wade, which was upended last week after almost 50 years since the 1973 ruling.

“Of course, wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling this week, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe. And I just wanted to say that, like, fuck the Supreme Court,” Hawke said during “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on June 28.

Hawke, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, cited her mother’s 2021 Washington Post op-ed piece in response to the restricted abortion access in Texas at the time.

“We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple of months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing,” Hawke explained. “My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents’ lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care.”

Related Jane Fonda Pushes for Redefining 'Vaginas as AK47s' Following Roe v. Wade Overturn

Howard Stern Will 'Probably' Announce Presidential Run: 'I'm Not F*cking Around' Related The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Guillermo del Toro's Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Director Wants You to See

The “Mainstream” star added, “I can say, ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’? Oh, fuck the Supreme Court. Yeah, rock on. But we’re going to keep fighting, and we’re gonna win, like our grandmothers did.”

Thurman previously wrote that she terminated a pregnancy when she was “just starting out” as an actress while abroad in Europe. She confided in her parents at the time, asking for advice.

“We decided as a family that I couldn’t go through with the pregnancy, and agreed that termination was the right choice. My heart was broken nonetheless,” Thurman wrote, saying her abortion as a late teen was her “darkest secret” for decades.

“The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced,” Thurman wrote. “Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be.” She concluded, “To all women outraged by having our bodies’ rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus — I say: I see you. Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters.” Ethan Hawke also signed an open letter voicing support for the Geraldine Santoro Act to create legal abortion access throughout the state of New York. Amy Schumer, Aaron Sorkin, Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Gloria Steinem, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Patti LuPone, Peter Dinklage, Peter Sarsgaard, and New York State Assemblymember Chuck Lavine are among the signatories.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.