Maya Rudolph Reveals She Was Offered Title Role in ‘Killing Eve’ and Turned It Down

Maya Rudolph has played numerous iconic characters, from Donatella Versace to Vice President Kamala Harris. But there was a time when Rudolph might have played Eve Polastri, the role immortalized by Sandra Oh in “Killing Eve.”

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week, released in anticipation of Rudolph’s new Apple TV+ series “Loot,” Rudolph talks about roles she’s turned down. One was the title role in the BBC dark comedy created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Rudolph said she was offered the role and would have immediately done it. “But there was no way I was about to move to Europe for months. Like, how?” Rudolph said in the interview.

The role of Eve would eventually go to Oh who would go on to win a Golden Globe for playing the character in 2019. Oh would be nominated three times for her performance at the Primetime Emmy awards though she never won.

Though Rudolph had to turn down the role, she certainly doesn’t regret it. She’s gone on to have numerous successes, including winning an Emmy for her voice performance on the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth,” as well as have a cameo in partner Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated feature “Licorice Pizza” released last year.

Her new series, “Loot” centers on Molly Novak (Rudolph), who discovers her picture-perfect husband (Adam Scott) is cheating on her. After their divorce, Molly’s life is in shambles — and no amount of yachts, private jets to St. Barts, or crying in a massive candy room will fulfill her very rich but very lonely life. So, Molly turns to her non-profit empire to find herself in charity work and put all that divorce settlement money to good use.

Looking ahead, Rudolph also leads the long-awaited “Enchanted” sequel “Disenchanted,” set 10 years after storybook princess Giselle (Amy Adams) finds her happily ever after with real-world bachelor Robert (Patrick Dempsey). James Marsden, Idina Menzel, and Yvette Nicole Brown additionally star in the musical film. She’ll also reprise her role of Aunt Cass from the Disney animated movie “Big Hero 6” for the animated series “Baymax!”

“Loot” premieres June 24 on Apple TV+.

