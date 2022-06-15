‘My Policeman’ Teaser: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin Are Entangled in a Tortured Threesome

Styles stars as a closeted police officer in Michael Grandage's adaptation of the 2012 romance novel.

A cop, a schoolteacher, and a museum curator all ride the wave of love. But, where do their hearts really lie?

Harry Styles stars as Tom, a closeted police officer in 1957 Brighton, U.K. who marries Marion (Emma Corrin), while secretly dating arts curator Patrick (David Dawson). “My Policeman” is directed and executive produced by Michael Grandage (“Genius”) with a script penned by Ron Nyswaner and adapted from Bethan Roberts’ 2012 romance novel of the same name. The film premieres in theaters October 21 before streaming on Amazon Prime Video November 4.

The first look at “My Policeman” shows Patrick, Marion, and Tom spending time together as a trio, with Tom torn between his two loves. The film later jumps between the 1950s and the 1990s, with Styles’ Tom later being played by Linus Roache and Marion now portrayed by Gina McKee, as the couple decide to take an ailing Patrick (Rupert Everett) in after he suffers a stroke.

The character of Tom is “confused,” as director Grandage previously told Vanity Fair. “It’s made more problematic by the fact that he’s a policeman, and he’s in a career that is about upholding the law. And the law in the country at the time is about everything he feels — the complexity of it is something that whoever was going to play younger Tom and older Tom needed to somehow understand and absorb.”

Plus, real-life rock star Styles is the perfect center for a love triangle: “This story is about two people that are in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him,” producer Robbie Rogers said. “Harry — the world is so transfixed on him, on his every move.”

Styles previously addressed the nude scenes in the film — which Grandage likens to taking inspiration from “Hiroshima mon amour” and employing intimacy coordinators — and teased that he will show his “bum bum” and be fully nude onscreen.

As Grandage clarified, sex scenes “quite literally show something that was about ‘lovemaking’ in the broadest sense of the word, something that was choreographically interesting and not just some kind of thrusting sense of sex going on.”

“My Policeman” premieres in theaters October 21 followed by an Amazon Prime Video release November 4.

Check out the teaser for “My Policeman” below.

