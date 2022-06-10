Netflix Launches Game Based on ‘Queen’s Gambit’ — No, Not Actual Chess

The mobile game was announced during Netflix's online Geeked Week, along with "Money Heist," "Shadow & Bone," "Nailed It!" and "Too Hot to Handle" app offerings.

After multiple rounds of layoffs, an ongoing shareholder lawsuit, and an announced “ambitious” ad plan, Netflix unveiled a roster of mobile games based on popular shows in an effort to attract some of the 200,000 global paid subscribers who canceled their subscriptions this year.

One of the series landing a mobile game? “The Queen’s Gambit,” based on the real game of chess. During Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streamer unveiled the full list of upcoming games, with more than 50 games soon to be available to download via links in Netflix’s mobile app or from the Apple and Google app stores.

The sneak peek at the “Queen’s Gambit” game includes an animated Beth Harmon, who was played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the critically acclaimed series, guiding players in chess competitions around the world. The famed drug-induced chess board on the ceiling is also spotted in the teaser. Users can also compete against one another live online.

“In 2020 ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ kicked off a chess revolution, and now it has a game of its own coming to Netflix,” the streamer captioned on Twitter. “Take some lessons from Mr Shaibel, play matches against Borgov, or compete against friends in this love letter to the show.”

Mobile games for bank-robbing thriller “Money Heist,” dating reality show “Too Hot to Handle,” fantasy series “Shadow & Bone,” and competition show “Nailed It!” were also announced. The Queen’s Gambit Chess Game and Nailed It!: Baking Bash will be released by the end of 2022.

Netflix announced in 2021 that the platform would be expanding into gaming, starting with ad-free games for mobile devices at no additional cost to subscribers. Currently, Netflix has 22 mobile games available, with that number set to double this year. The media company has also indicated the expansion into console games for Xbox and Playstation, as CNET reported.

In addition to more mobile games, Netflix may be introducing its lower-priced ad tier by Q4 of this year, according to a leaked notice to employees.

The New York Times reported that Netflix executives were told that an ad-supported platform will be released in the last three months of 2022. Additionally, the internal memo cited an accelerated plan to limit password-sharing among subscribers, which the streamer has already addressed with a test $2.99 sharing fee program in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

“Yes, it’s fast and ambitious and it will require some trade-offs,” the Netflix memo read, as reported by the Times. “Every major streaming company excluding Apple has or has announced an ad-supported service. For good reason, people want lower-priced options.”

