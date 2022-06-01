Ewan McGregor and Moses Ingram Had a ‘Fast and Furious’ Moment on the Way to ‘Obi Wan’ Set

Intergalactic "Fast and Furious" meets "Star Wars"? Moses Ingram is here for it.

Moses Ingram channels the Force when it comes to traffic lights.

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” actress revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she unknowingly almost got in an accident on the road with co-star Ewan McGregor on the way to “Jedi school” before filming.

“The training facility we were at, there’s like three red lights before you actually get to the facility,” Ingram said during the May 31 episode. “So I’m driving one day and I’m behind this motorcycle and me, when I see a yellow light, it means green but lighter.”

The motorcycle beside Ingram was stopping at the yellow lights, but Ingram decided to cut around the motorcycle, with both drivers side-by-side at the third and final light.

“I pull into the facility and the motorcycle is still behind me and I’m like ‘Oh god, they don’t want a problem,'” Ingram explained, adding that she was worried about a confrontation over her reckless driving. Turns out, McGregor was the one behind the motorcycle helmet — much like Hayden Christensen is under the Darth Vader mask.

Ingram joked that she ran off for her COVID test to avoid embarrassment, while McGregor simply said “good morning” as though nothing was amiss. Seems like these “Obi-Wan Kenobi” co-stars might be prime for a “Star Wars” meets “Fast and Furious” spinoff.

McGregor also recently defended Ingram, who plays antagonistic Jedi hunter Sith Inquisitor Reva, against racist “Star Wars” trolls who sent her targeted messages following the series’ May 27 premiere.

“Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series,” McGregor said in a Twitter video shared on June 1. “I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses.”

McGregor added that the racial slurs and toxic messages Ingram shared “just broke my heart,” saying, “We love Moses, and if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no ‘Star Wars’ fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world.”

The official “Star Wars” page similarly issued a statement: “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.