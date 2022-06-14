‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Trailer: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short Are Framed Killers

The critically acclaimed Hulu whodunnit returns June 28.

These true crime podcasters are sleuthing out a new case.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are back to lead Hulu’s critically acclaimed hit series “Only Murders in the Building,” returning June 28.

Season 2 centers on the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), which led to Oliver (Short), Charles (Martin), and Mabel (Gomez) being publicly implicated in her homicide. The trio are all persons of interest in the case, and they must race to solve it first — all while a competing podcast run by a media mogul (Tina Fey) is doing an exposé on them.

“Someone is trying to frame us,” Oliver says in the trailer, while Mabel plays with the literal and figurative puzzle pieces of the double murder case. The threesome of unlikely friends is also haunted by mysterious traces of evidence being left in their respective apartments, and it seems that the Arconia is far from safe. And Bunny’s mother (Shirley MacLaine) might be the biggest suspect of all.

Charles quips his signature line, “This sends the investigation into a whole new direction,” albeit with a whole new tone of seriousness.

Amy Ryan also returns for Season 2, as spotted in a jail cell during the trailer. Plus, series newcomers Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne join the cast. Schumer plays a fictionalized version of herself in the show while Delevingne is set to portray a gallery owner who is also Mabel’s love interest.

Showrunner and John Hoffman exclusively told IndieWire that the chemistry between Gomez, Short, and Martin grounds the show. “The big question of the whole series for me was, ‘Beyond all the plot the narrative and everything else, was how do these three people work together? How do these three people fit together?’” Hoffman said. “These three people learn to love each other and those elevators end up, in some way, saving each other.”

Similarly, IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote that “there’s a heartfelt story of friendship in here, featuring clever back-and-forth bits from the legendary comedy partners Martin & Martin. Gomez plays their practical foil (with secrets all her own), and the leads endear themselves to the audience in a way that only serialized television can reward.”

Short, Gomez, and Steve Martin all serve as executive producers, along with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 premieres June 28 on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.

