Oscar Isaac Worried ‘Moon Knight’ Would Be the ‘Stupidest Thing,’ Recalls ‘Mental Torment’ About Taking Role

Isaac recalled worrying that the Marvel series would embarrass him: "Man, I’m going to go down hard with this thing."

For most actors, receiving an offer to play a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a career high point. But when the entertainment juggernaut reached out to Oscar Isaac about “Moon Knight,” the actor was a bit skeptical.

Isaac recently participated in The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor Roundtable alongside Quincy Isaiah, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, Brian Cox and Michael Keaton. When asked which role felt like the biggest risk of his career, Isaac brought up the Marvel limited series.

“‘Moon Knight’ felt that way,” Isaac said. “Like, ‘Man, I’m going to go down hard with this thing.’ Just the level of embarrassment that it would be, once you throw on a cape, you know what I mean? And you’re out in front of it. It’s like, ‘Holy shit, I’m really doing this thing.’”

Isaac already had plenty of blockbuster experience, having appeared in three “Star Wars” movies and “X-Men: Apocalypse.” So, with nothing left to prove in that space, he was only interested in doing “Moon Knight” if he could weave his own artistic sensibilities into the project.

“And the trick with this one was, like, ‘Can I do both?'” Isaac said. “Can you smuggle in the thing that matters to me, the reason why I like doing it, so every morning when that alarm goes off, I could be excited to get to work and not just be like, ‘I’ve got to get through this to get that check or whatever.’ And it seemed like this was an opportunity, maybe because of the TV landscape, where there seems to be a lot more risk-taking, to do this bizarre thing that happened to be in the case of a superhero genre film.”

The question of whether he could balance art and commerce on “Moon Knight” was not an easy question for Isaac to answer, and the actor recalled going back and forth before ultimately deciding to take the offer.

“It was so much about, like, ‘Is this the stupidest thing? Is this a smart thing?'” he said. “It was such mental torment just to make the decision.”

All episodes of “Moon Knight” are currently streaming on Disney+.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.