‘Hacks,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Dopesick’ Among 2022 Peabody Award Winners

The last round of winners of the 82nd Peabody Awards were announced on Thursday, capping off a celebration of storytelling that honored 30 programs across broadcast and streaming media from 2021.

A collection of 19 jury members — all industry professionals, media scholars, critics, and journalists — pored over more than 1,200 submissions and revealed the winners over a multi-day virtual ceremony with presenters like Melissa McCarthy, Riz Ahmed, and Alicia Keys.

In the Entertainment category, the voting body especially highlighted bright, innovative comedies like FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” Peacock’s “We Are Lady Parts,” and HBO Max’s “Sort Of,” which not only bring laughs but introduce audiences to stories from people of historically underrepresented backgrounds. Among the documentaries awarded, projects like Hulu’s “Summer of Soul,” PBS’s “Mr. SOUL!,” and Netflix’s “High on the Hog” gave viewers a deeper knowledge of Black American cultural history.

As far as overlap with other prestigious awards like the Emmys, the Peabody Awards honored some of last year’s big winners like Netflix’s “Bo Burnham: Inside” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad,” as well as current major contenders like HBO Max’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Dopesick.” Representing as the sole winner for network TV in the Entertainment category is ABC’s “The Wonder Years” reboot starring Dulé Hill.

PBS was the network to take home the most awards, with six wins across categories, followed by HBO/HBO Max with four, Netflix with three, and Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and the New York Times each with two.

The Institutional Award, honoring a program’s enduring, impactful work was given to legendary radio talk show “Fresh Air with Terry Gross,” while the Career Achievement Award went to venerable newscaster Dan Rather. Finally, in addition to giving the Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity to Dozhd, also known as TV Rain, the independent Russian television channel blocked by state authorities for its coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Peabody made a special commendation in recognition of journalists killed globally in the last year.

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. See the full list of the 2022 winners, plus a highlight reel of the celebration below.

Institutional Winner

Fresh Air with Terry Gross

Career Achievement Award

Dan Rather

Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity

TV Rain/Dozhd

Arts

“Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu / Searchlight Pictures / Onyx Collective)

Entertainment

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“Sort Of” (CBC/HBO Max)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“We Are Lady Parts” (Peacock and Channel 4)

“The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Documentary

“Exterminate All the Brutes” (HBO/HBO Max)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix)

“In the Same Breath” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Mayor” (PBS)

“Mr. SOUL!” (PBS)

“My Name is Pauli Murray” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Philly D.A.” (PBS)

“A Thousand Cuts” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

Podcast/Radio

“Finn and the Bell” (Rumble Strip)

“Southlake” (NBC News)

“Throughline: Afghanistan: The Center of the World” (NPR)

News

“The Appointment” (ABC News)

“Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol” (The New York Times)

“Escaping Eritrea” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“January 6th Reporting” (PBS NewsHour)

“NBC Bay Area: ‘The Moms of Magnolia Street’ & ‘No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System’” (NBC Bay Area)

“Politically Charged” (ABC15 Arizona)

“PRONE” (KUSA)

“‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza” (The New York Times)

“Transnational” (VICE News Tonight)

Children’s & Youth

“City of Ghosts” (Netflix)

